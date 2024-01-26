Ravens super fans gaining popularity, say the 'Flock' is ready for Mahomes

BALTIMORE — One of the best kept secrets for the Baltimore Ravens, as they head to the AFC title game, has been their home crowd advantage inside M&T Bank Stadium.

Our WMAR team has been on the hunt for some of the rowdiest fans we could find and we found a crew that definitely fits that description.

Antonio Rollins and Dion Friseon, who are actually brothers, are becoming known for their energy along with their antics inside and outside the stadium. When they're all suited up in their Ravens gear they call themselves "Them Flock Boyzz."

Randall Newsome Antonio Rollins and Dion Friseon a.k.a. "Them Flock Boyzz"

posing in front of the Ray Lewis statue at M&T Bank Stadium



One of the things they've become most known for is getting some of their favorite players on the team to sign their "Flock Together" flag. They've had stars like Gus Edwards, Keaton Mitchell and Justice Hill, Patrick Queen, Kyle Van Noy and more sign it. They're hoping it won't be long before they can get Lamar Jackson and the rest of the team.

Now, if you see Them Flock Boyzz in the stands, there's a good chance you'll probably run into another fan who's very hard to miss. He's always decked out from head to toe in Ravens gear, which includes a tailor made wrestling mask with a purple mohawk, some huge Ravens logos hanging off some Mardi Gras beads, custom made Ravens shoes and a cape.

Of course, in super hero fashion, he's known as

"Flock Man."

Randall Newsome Shawn Means a.k.a. Flock Man sporting some of his custom made Ravens gear ahead of the AFC Championship



When all of them were asked about how they feel the team will fair against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs they responded with a lot of confidence about being at home for this match-up.

"We’re the Ravens! We’re the number one seed, Rollins said." They have to come to us. Remember that."

"We’re running them out of the building, " Friseon said.

The crew also had a little trash talk ready for a popular member of the Chiefs Kingdom, Taylor Swift, who is expected to be in attendance for the big game.

Antonio Rollins Flock Boyzz with Flock Man outside M&T Bank Stadium



"There’s only one Swift we recognize here in Baltimore and that’s K-Swift," Means a.k.a. Flock Man said.

Many of the hip-hop fans in the city know Means is referring to beloved legendary Baltimore Club DJ K-Swift.

Even though the Chiefs are the defending champs led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, they feel like this is their MVP, Lamar Jackson's year to get the team to the Super Bowl.

Antonio Rollins Them Flock Boyzz



"Nobody should beat us," Means said. "This is our time."

"Not only is Lamar focused, We’re focused, because we’re in the game too," Friseon said.

"This is a blessing come true for the city all the way from the top to the bottom, from the rich to the poor we all feel this," Rollins said.

Both Them Flock Boyzz and Flock Man are planning to be in Las Vegas for the Super bowl.

However, none of them how they’re getting in the game, but they feel confident that it will be the Ravens representing the AFC in the big game.

"Oh we're there!" Friseon said.

"We already got the flight ticket booked. We just need the ticket to get in!"

