Ravens sign two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander to one-year, $4 million deal after Lamar's plea

The Baltimore Ravens have signed former Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander to a one-year, $4 million deal, just one day after quarterback Lamar Jackson publicly endorsed the move.

WATCH: Ravens add Pro Bowl CB Jaire Alexander after Lamar Jackson's public endorsement Ravens add Pro Bowl CB Jaire Alexander after Lamar Jackson's public endorsement

When asked about the potential signing on Tuesday during mandatory minicamp, Jackson didn't hesitate to make his feelings known.

"I love all our corners, don't get me wrong, but go get him," Jackson said.

Just 24 hours later, his wish came true as the Ravens added the 28-year-old two-time Pro Bowl cornerback to their roster.

Safety Kyle Hamilton expressed enthusiasm about the new addition to Baltimore's secondary.

"I mean, he's been one of the best in this league since he got in it, and to have anybody like that, no matter what position room is, especially as a DB, it's super valuable," Hamilton said.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey revealed a personal connection to Alexander through his college position coach.

"He's excited to work. I know Lamar loves him. My college DB coach was coaching him at Green Bay," Humphrey said. "He had talked to him and said we're very similar, which I don't think I've ever heard that before, someone being similar to me. So I think he'll fit in well."

Head coach John Harbaugh shared that Alexander's signing had been in the works behind the scenes.

"I had a chance to sit down with him today, which was awesome. He's excited to be here. We're excited to have him," Harbaugh said. "He had been kind of behind the scenes in the works a little bit. I know he wanted to be here. We wanted him here, so for it to work out the way it did made Lamar happy. I think it made everybody happy, just an opportunity to become a better team."

Alexander joins an already loaded Ravens secondary featuring Hamilton, Humphrey, rookie first-round pick Nate Wiggins, and rookie Malachi Starks.

Humphrey joked about the team's cornerback depth, saying, "A quote that's never been said and probably will never be said in NFL history is 'we got too many corners that can cover.'" I think that's a great problem to have, and I'm really excited for that addition."

Hamilton echoed those sentiments, emphasizing the value of secondary depth.

"You never have too many DBs, and I feel like for every team at some point in the year, it seems like everybody's thin at DB," Hamilton said. "To just add a guy like that into a room—not only his play but his energy, his charisma, his leadership, ball knowledge—it's gonna be great to have in the room."

With mandatory minicamp now concluded, Coach Harbaugh announced the team will resume activities when training camp begins in a few weeks.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.