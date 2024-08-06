Ravens sign Gage, Bateman misses practice

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The injury troubles continue for Rashod Bateman. The Ravens receiver missed practice on Tuesday. He was hurt catching a touchdown late in Monday’s practice. Head coach John Harbaugh said it’s nothing serious with Bateman and nothing long-term.

The Ravens did add a receiver on Tuesday. They signed Russell Gage. The 28-year-old missed all of last season with a torn patellar tendon. Before that he tallied 244 catches for 2,491 yards and 14 touchdowns over four seasons with the Falcons and one with the Buccaneers.

"It was an opportunity for us, really. He’s a guy that is proven. A proven player - catches, tough player, physical player, great hands," said Harbaugh.

Harbaugh said Gage “looked good” on day one as a Raven.

"He got his helmet out there at about 1:00 p.m., he was out there at 1:20 p.m. But, we got him out there and got him going a little bit. He’ll learn the offense and he should play on Friday."

One of the highlights of training camp happened on Tuesday - the annual rookie fumble recovery drill with the vets taking aim with the hose.

"[Tight ends coach] George Godsey runs that drill, teaches those guys how to recover fumbles," said Harbaugh. "It’s a little wet. High-pressure hoses. A lot of fun."

Rookie outside linebacker Adisa Isaac was a participant in the drill as he made his training camp debut. The third-round pick had been out battling a hamstring injury.

The news is not so good for Arthur Maulet. The veteran corner has a knee injury that looks like it will keep him out for a while. Harbaugh said the team is taking a look at it and the injury shouldn’t be season-ending.

