Ravens show up in force for voluntary OTAs as Mark Andrews speaks about critical playoff drop against Bills

Day two of Ravens OTAs featured impressive attendance from a team determined to win its first Super Bowl since 2012.

Wednesday's voluntary workout saw many of the team's biggest offensive stars in attendance, including Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, Zay Flowers, and newcomer DeAndre Hopkins.

However, much of the attention centered on tight end Mark Andrews, who spoke to media for the first time since his critical drop in the playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills.

"I've never been big looking at outside noise.....you know for as much bad as there is...there are people in the room just twiddling their fingers, but there's a lot of good people out there.. a lot of great people that have shown support and I'm thankful for that," Andrews said.

Despite the voluntary nature of these workouts, player turnout has been strong. Players indicate they've been motivated since the Buffalo loss to fully commit to this season in hopes of finally securing another Super Bowl championship.

