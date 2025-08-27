Ravens secure Kyle Hamilton with record-breaking safety contract

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens fans can breathe a sigh of relief as All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton has signed a four-year contract extension, making him the highest-paid safety in the NFL.

The deal ensures Hamilton will remain in Baltimore for years to come, providing stability to a defense that has become one of the league's most formidable units.

"I really would not be in the position I am in right now without everybody in the locker room sacrificing for each other," Hamilton said. "I wasn't in a huge rush. I knew that it was probably gonna get done for the season."

Hamilton praised the Ravens organization for their approach to negotiations.

"I think the Ravens and credit to them and everybody upstairs. They did a great job just engaging in conversation," Hamilton said.

Ravens leadership expressed confidence in Hamilton's ability to handle the pressure that comes with being the league's highest-paid safety.

"I think when you are the highest paid, that's an important distinction. And I think Kyle has proven that he's gonna carry that very well," Eric Decosta, Ravens general manager said. "We expect him to continue to be an impact player on our defense for years to come."

The contract announcement came on the same day the Ravens held their first practice with their official 53-man roster. Among those who made the team are three undrafted free agents: linebacker Jay Higgins lV and defensive backs Keyon Martin and Reuben Lowery lll

"You know when you put all your work you can do, everything you can give each and every single day that you can, you can be at peace with whatever decision is made," Lowery lll said. "And I'm at peace right now."

Martin expressed gratitude for the opportunity.

"I just been enjoying every day of it, just enjoying every day being in the National Football League every day I step in this building, I know that I'm beating the odds and it's a blessing," he said.

"I was so so surprised. I knew there were so many talented players on the roster. We got a lot of those guys back on the the practice squad. So it was the numbers for me. When [Decosta] told me I was just really surprised," said Higgins lV.

The success of three undrafted players making the roster surprised even Ravens coaches.

"[We] didn't go into this training camp this time of the year expecting three undrafted guys to make it. It hasn't happened in a long time," Decosta said. "I think our defense was pretty talented as you guys can look across and see we have a lot of talent so for three guys to make it speaks to what those young men did."

The Ravens wrapped up practice for the week and will return to the field Monday as they prepare for their season opener. Baltimore will face the Buffalo Bills in prime time action on September 7th in Buffalo.

