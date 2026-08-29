Ravens rout Commanders 41-3, finish first preseason under Jesse Minter unbeaten

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens were dominant Friday night, cruising to a 41-3 victory over the Washington Commanders at M&T Bank Stadium.

Baltimore rested several players Friday, including rookies Vega Ioane and Ja'Kobi Lane.

The Ravens outperformed the Commanders in nearly every major statistical category, including total yards, first downs and third-down conversions.

Undrafted rookie quarterback Joe Fagnano once again led all Ravens quarterbacks in passing yards, finishing with 162 yards and one touchdown pass.

In total, Baltimore's quarterbacks combined for 261 passing yards compared to Washington's 102, while the Ravens' defense did not allow a touchdown.

Defensively, Baltimore flew to the ball all night, forcing multiple fumbles and recovering one.

The Ravens' defense also recorded three sacks, six quarterback hits and two pass deflections.

In the first preseason under head coach Jesse Minter, Baltimore has outscored its opponents 78-13.

Even with Friday's success, one of the team's biggest question marks remains its reliance on second-year kicker Tyler Loop.

Loop finished 2-for-4 on field-goal attempts, missing from 58 and 51 yards while converting kicks from 51 and 24 yards.

Tyler Loop from 51 yards out is wide left and no good. Some boos can be heard.

Loop today has

- missed from 58

- made from 51

- missed from 51



Loop has missed three field goals this preseason, all have been at home.



Ravens go to the half up 24-0 — Avi Carr-Gloth (@avicarrgloth) August 28, 2026

All eyes have been on the Arizona product since his heartbreaking miss against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 18 last season, a kick that ultimately cost Baltimore a wild-card berth.

Since mandatory minicamp began in the spring, Ravens coaches have continued to show faith in Loop, opting not to bring in another kicker to compete for the starting job.

However, Friday night's performance could give the organization something to consider over the next two weeks before Baltimore travels to Indianapolis to face the Colts in Week 1.

Several difficult roster decisions still loom as cut-down day approaches, particularly on defense. Most offensive positions appear settled, though one remaining question is who will start at center and snap the ball to Lamar Jackson.

The Ravens have until 6 p.m. on Aug. 30 to trim their roster to 53 players.