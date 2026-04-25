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Ravens round out the draft with DT Rayshaun Benny and G Evan Beerntsen

Northwestern USC Football
Mark J. Terrill/AP
Northwestern head coach David Braun, left, congratulates offensive lineman Evan Beerntsen after a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Southern California, Friday, Nov. 7, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Northwestern USC Football
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In a draft that has been almost a total 180 from what Ravens fans are used to, Baltimore waits until the 7th rd to pick a DT and waits six rounds to address the offensive line again since the first round.

Michigan's Rayshaun Benny was third-team All Big Ten Conference and started 13 games in 2025.

Northwestern's Evan Beerntsen was an honorable mention All-Big Ten Conference in 2025 and second-team Associated Press FCS All-American in 2024.

Since Baltimore didn't draft a center, their plan on replacing Tyler Linderbaum has yet to be revealed. Will they acquire another free agent vet, or will competition ensue between the pieces already in house?

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