Ravens round out the draft with DT Rayshaun Benny and G Evan Beerntsen

In a draft that has been almost a total 180 from what Ravens fans are used to, Baltimore waits until the 7th rd to pick a DT and waits six rounds to address the offensive line again since the first round.

Michigan's Rayshaun Benny was third-team All Big Ten Conference and started 13 games in 2025.

Northwestern's Evan Beerntsen was an honorable mention All-Big Ten Conference in 2025 and second-team Associated Press FCS All-American in 2024.

Since Baltimore didn't draft a center, their plan on replacing Tyler Linderbaum has yet to be revealed. Will they acquire another free agent vet, or will competition ensue between the pieces already in house?

