Ravens rookies impress in day two of minicamp, coach Minter praises urgency

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens have just wrapped up day two of Rookie Minicamp during their offseason program.

All 11 of the Ravens' 2026 rookie class were in attendance for the camp, working alongside the undrafted free agents.

This year's undrafted free agent class included Heisman finalist Diego Pavia, Penn State center Nick Dawkins, and defensive back Ladarius Webb Jr.

Head coach Jesse Minter praised all of the players' sense of urgency at the camp, adding that everyone who was expected to look good has lived up to the standard so far.

"They learn how we operate going from drill to drill and doing the different things that we try to do. So overall, I'm really pleased with the whole group. But especially just the guys that you want to look really good have looked really good, and so that's a great start for them," said coach Minter.

Minter added that the camp has given the staff a chance to further build on the connections that started during the voluntary workout period weeks ago at the castle.

He said it gives them an edge heading into the next phase of the offseason program.

Many of the rookies expressed gratitude for being granted an opportunity to compete for a spot, whether they were drafted or given an undrafted free agent deal.

First-round pick out of Penn State Vega Ioane shared that gratitude, stating he is still in disbelief that he is a player in the National Football League.

"We just finished our first practice in the NFL," Ioane said. "It's definitely a feeling of being blessed. I definitely wouldn't have pictured myself here a while ago, but I'm just happy that I'm here now."

Other rookies who took the podium shared the same sentiment as Ioane, including running back Adam Randall and tight end Josh Cuevas.

On draft day, both players spoke to members of the Ravens' organization whom they never thought they would hear from.

While Randall heard from Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti, who made his first pick ever during this year's draft, Cuevas was able to speak with Ravens legend Ozzie Newsome.

Both spoke about the experience of those calls.

"Having that opportunity to get the call from [Ravens' owner Steve Bisciotti] and just having the opportunity for him and [Clemson head] Coach [Dabo] Swinney to have a relationship—that kind of worked out with me being in Baltimore with a great organization, and [with] Mr. Bisciotti being the guy that called me, it was definitely a shock. But I will say that I'm extremely appreciative of him, Coach Swinney and the Baltimore Ravens organization for having me here, and I'm going to give it my all," Randall said.

"I was kind of starstruck when he got on the phone with me [during the Draft], because I mean, all we talk about at Alabama in the tight end room is really the legends that walk through there and the standard we need to uphold. That man holds all the records for receiving and all that stuff. So it's something that we look up to, and we strive for," said Cuevas.

Each player has said they look forward to continuing to compete to make an impact on the roster.

With one day left of rookie camp, they'll wait for their next opportunity once Organized Team Activities begin on May 18.

It's there they'll get an opportunity to mesh with the veterans, who Minter says they should work to earn the trust of.

"For these guys, it's not always about gaining the trust of me or the coaches. It's really about gaining the trust of our veterans and our leaders, and they can do that over the course of the rest of the offseason program and in training camp. Most of the time, in my experience, even as just a defensive coach, the veteran players come to you and say, 'Hey, that rookie is ready to help us,' before you even say that as a coach. And so I look forward to these guys just being themselves, showing what they can do and letting the veterans see what we've added to the team," said coach Minter.

