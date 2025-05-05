Ravens rookies hit the Under Armour Performance Center Sunday for day 2 of minicamp

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — "They're a little nervous. It's the first practice ever, you know, in a pro field. What's it going to be like? And it's just, it's rookies. The next phase is in front of them, but it's a big step for these guys and it means a lot to them," said Ravens head coach John Harbaugh.

Over 60 players took the field at the Under Armour Performance Center on Sunday, but a lot of attention was focused on the 11 players drafted last month.

First round pick and safety Malaki Starks says Sunday was a winning day.

"It's just a great opportunity to be here. We got a really good group of guys here, so just to be able to go out there today, again, on the field, move around, communicate. Just kind of get a little taste of what it's going to be like, I think it was good for everybody," Starks said.

Second round pick and outside linebacker Mike Green, who was projected to go in the 1st round, says even though he had to wait a day, he's happy to be a Raven.

"Unfortunately, I didn't get picked in the first round like I wanted to, but like I said, this is a blessing in disguise. I'm glad to be here and I'm just focused on moving forward with my life and with my career," said Green.

On the offensive side, the Ravens drafted size up front.

How about 6'7, 320 pound tackle Carson Vinson, who says he's ready to uphold that Ravens reputation.

"The thing about the Baltimore Ravens, it's a standard. There is a standard that these guys have in this building. There's a reason why there's Super Bowls here, championships, and you know, it's a standard that I had to come in, fit in, and then uphold when I get that opportunity," Vinson said.

Aeneas Peebles, defensive lineman drafted in round six, says seeing his name on his jersey was a dream come true.

"It almost brought tears to my eyes, and I'm not just saying that like, it just reminds me of just my childhood, you know, the thing I dreamed of my whole life has just come to fruition. I told my parents that, you know, and this is just the beginning," said Peebles.

Rookie minicamp ends on Monday.

Up next is Organized Team Activities, or OTAs, beginning the week of May 26.