Ravens rookie Malaki Starks embraces high expectations in early NFL career

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore Ravens rookie defensive back Malaki Starks is finding his footing in the NFL after being selected from Georgia, and he's embracing the high standards that come with playing for the organization.

Through his first two NFL games, Starks said the experience has gone well, though he acknowledges the challenge of meeting the Ravens' elevated expectations.

"We have a really high standard around here, very high standard of myself. You never really play up to the expectations or like the standard that you like just because it's set so high," Starks said.

The rookie credited his teammates and the defensive back room for making his transition smoother, emphasizing the importance of building connections within the unit.

"The people around me, they made it like easy for me to go out there and just play it and lean on them as well. It's a brotherhood; it's a family," Starks said. "As a DB room, like, you always gotta be on the same page. So like it starts with like building a connection."

After a challenging Week 1 performance against Buffalo, the Ravens bounced back with a strong showing against Cleveland in Week 2. Starks attributed the turnaround to the team's confidence and understanding of their capabilities.

"I think it's just really understanding, like, the group of guys that we had, you know, like in a group of guys that we do have. I think, like, nobody was scared. Nobody was nervous," Starks said. "We know the guys that we have in our room, and we know what we're capable of, and it was really just a matter of fact just going out there and executing, being on the same page."

The Ravens' rookie class has received significant praise for their early contributions. Alongside Starks on defense, the class includes Lajonte Weston and Tyler Luke on special teams, and Teddy Bon on defense. Starks said the rookies have bonded over the high expectations placed on them.

"That was the expectation, you know, like obviously, like, you come to the league and you come to play," Starks said. "Once we realized where we're gonna be at is it's OK, like, let's get to work."

Looking ahead to his first Monday Night Football appearance at M&T Bank Stadium, where the Ravens will wear their all-black uniforms, Starks expressed excitement about the opportunity.

"Just going out there and compete, man. Every day is a blessing. I get to come out here; I mean, it really is. I mean, this is beautiful. Playing for the Baltimore Ravens, I got great teammates, got great head coach, great GM, great owners," Starks said. "I'm very blessed, but I'm also just excited, you know, like this is my first time going through it, so like I'm really focused, but I'm also enjoying the moment at the same time."

