Ravens' right tackle Ronnie Stanley says team has 'unfinished business'

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens right tackle Ronnie Stanley will remain a Raven!

Being with the same team for 10 years into his NFL career is a cool milestone.

He says he's excited to return a Raven and says this team has unfinished business.

"They drafted me straight out of college, took a chance on me. So, I'm always going to give them first dibs," Stanley said.

Free agency was relatively seamless for Stanley.

He says he knew he was giving the Ravens the best bargain.

"I still wanted to be happy with what I'm making and make sure I'm getting the value that I feel like I deserve from just the job description and the things that go into what my job has to do," said Stanley.

He says his deal is a team-friendly one.

"I knew the cap situation we were in and how many players we need to pay, current and future, younger guys," Stanley explained.

The biggest influence in his decision to stay in Baltimore was his peers in the locker room.

"My decision to come back, I think the players for sure had the biggest role to do it with. The locker room and the type of players we have," said Stanley.

It's been a pretty successful offseason thus far for the Ravens.

They resigned Stanley, brought in wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and signed former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush.