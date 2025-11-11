Ravens ride three-game win streak to within one game of Steelers in AFC North

BALTIMORE — After a slow start to the season, the Ravens have reeled off three straight wins. They're now only one game back of the Pittsburgh Steelers for the division lead.

Many felt this stretch of schedule was where the Ravens could go on a heater. The biggest improvement during the win streak has been the defense.

The Ravens have forced a turnover in four straight games, including three takeaways Sunday against the Vikings. Head coach John Harbaugh spoke about the improving defense.

"Good teaching sessions," Harbaugh said.

The Ravens' next game is a matchup on the road against the Cleveland Browns. Kickoff is Sunday at 4:25 p.m.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.