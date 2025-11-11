Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Local SportsFootballRavens Football

Actions

Ravens ride three-game win streak to within one game of Steelers in AFC North

After a slow start to the season, the Ravens have reeled off three straight wins. They're now only one game back of the Pittsburgh Steelers for the division lead.
Ravens close gap on Steelers with three straight wins
Posted

BALTIMORE — After a slow start to the season, the Ravens have reeled off three straight wins. They're now only one game back of the Pittsburgh Steelers for the division lead.

Many felt this stretch of schedule was where the Ravens could go on a heater. The biggest improvement during the win streak has been the defense.

The Ravens have forced a turnover in four straight games, including three takeaways Sunday against the Vikings. Head coach John Harbaugh spoke about the improving defense.

"Good teaching sessions," Harbaugh said.

The Ravens' next game is a matchup on the road against the Cleveland Browns. Kickoff is Sunday at 4:25 p.m.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are