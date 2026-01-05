Ravens return to Owings Mills after roller-coaster season ends

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — It'll be a long offseason to think about this one.

The Baltimore Ravens returned to the Under Armour Performance Center on Monday for the kind of thing you don't want to see until February: belongings were bagged up for locker clean-out, not 24 hours after the team's season ended in Pittsburgh.

After the roller-coaster 2025 season ended with a field goal miss Sunday night in Pittsburgh, the team opened the locker room to members of the media moments after a Monday afternoon team meeting.

"Obviously, disappointed by last night," Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum told reporters, "But thankful for this season, for the guys. Been through a lot, obviously not the season that we wanted. But one thing about the team, we never quit, always keep fighting until the very end."

“Coaches spoke, then we broke it off into defense," safety Ar'Darius Washington said of the meeting. "[Zach Orr] spoke, and yeah, you could hear a pin drop, it was pretty quiet. Then the [defensive backs] broke out individually. [Chidobe Awuzie] had some things to say, he’s probably about the only player in the DB room speak out. Everything else, you could hear a pin drop for sure.”

On Sunday night, with the playoffs on the line, the offense stormed out of the gate. Both teams settled in, and the Ravens led the Steelers 10-3 going into the half.

The fourth quarter went back-and-forth. Both teams scored two touchdowns, and the score was 26-24. Lamar Jackson found Isaiah Likely on an incredible fourth-down pass. It set up a chance for Tyler Loop to win the game and send the Ravens to the playoffs. It would not go, from 44 yards. Game over.

"Not the result you want, but that's the journey of being in the NFL. And you always have to take the good from the bad, and you just keep it pushing," Ravens safety Alohi Gilman, whose contract expires this year, said of the season's ending.

Lamar Jackson finished with three touchdowns and a pick. Derrick Henry again rushed for over 100 yards, but only rushed five times in the last two quarters.

This team was 1-5 going into the bye, won five straight, and fought for the division on the very last game of the regular season. Linebacker Kyle Van Noy, a free agent this offseason, was asked about the journey.

"If you don't win the last game, it's a failure, especially with the expectations we have for ourselves, not the outside world, but individually that we have, collectively, the standard and what we want to accomplish," Van Noy said.

Looking ahead, free agency starts in March, and several high-profile Ravens don't have a contract, including Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum, edge rusher Dre'Mont Jones, and safety Ardarius Washington.

Other notable impending free agents include fullback Patrick Ricard, cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, guard Daniel Faalele, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and edge rusher David Ojabo.

The NFL Draft is April 23 in, of all places, Pittsburgh.