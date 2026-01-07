Ravens request to interview Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak, Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver for head coaching job

BALTIMORE — After a day of news that rocked the NFL world, the search is now underway for a new head coach for the Baltimore Ravens.

According to multiple reports, the Ravens have requested interviews with Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver.

On Tuesday, longtime head coach John Harbaugh was fired by the Ravens after 18 seasons with the franchise.

RELATED: Ravens part ways with longtime head coach John Harbaugh

He coached in Baltimore for 18 years and was the third head coach in Ravens franchise history, finishing his career with a 180-113 record and a Super Bowl win in 2013.

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti called Harbaugh's firing a "difficult decision."

"Throughout what I firmly believe is a Hall of Fame coaching career, John has delivered a Super Bowl championship to Baltimore and served as a steadfast pillar of humility and leadership. He and his family have deeply embedded themselves in this community. For these profound contributions, on and off the field, we should all be forever grateful," Bisciotti said.

Kubiak, 38, joined the Seahawks in January 2025 under head coach Mike Macdonald, the Ravens' former defensive coordinator.

Under Kubiak's playcalling, quarterback Sam Darnold had a Pro Bowl season and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba finished the regular season leading the league in receiving with 1,793 yards.

Seattle ranked third in total points scored and points per game while finishing in the top 10 in total yards.

Weaver, 45, is a familiar face to the Ravens organization.

He was drafted by the team in 2002 and returned as a defensive assistant for Baltimore from 2021 to 2023.

Weaver acquired the defensive coordinator role with the Dolphins in 2024, during which Miami ranked fourth in total defense and tenth in scoring defense.

The Ravens will continue submitting interview requests, but the hire most likely won't be finalized until after the Super Bowl.