Ravens rally without Lamar Jackson, stun Falcons 30-23 in overtime

ATLANTA, Ga. — The Baltimore Ravens improved to 4-1 on the season Sunday night, overcoming the absence of quarterback Lamar Jackson and rallying for a 30-23 overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

Jackson, sidelined by an ankle injury suffered the previous week against Tennessee, was active on the sideline throughout the game, helping quarterback Tyler Huntley between drives. Huntley, who took first-team reps all week in practice, made his first start of the season after winning both of his starts when Jackson was unavailable last year.

Baltimore opened the scoring with a field goal after reaching the Falcons' 1-yard line on its first possession. The Ravens' next drive ended in disaster, however, when Mark Andrews fumbled after a short reception. Atlanta safety Jesse Bates returned the turnover 36 yards, helping the Falcons take a 7-3 lead.

After both teams exchanged punts, the Ravens pulled within one point on a long Tyler Loop field goal. Atlanta responded with an extended touchdown drive as quarterback Michael Penix connected with Kyle Pitts on a 5-yard touchdown pass to put the Falcons ahead 14-6.

Baltimore's offense found some life late in the second quarter. Facing third-and-11 during a two-minute drill, Huntley connected with Rashod Bateman for a 19-yard gain while on the run, moving the Ravens into field-goal range. Loop then drilled his third field goal of the first half, sending Baltimore into the locker room trailing 14-9.

Atlanta added a field goal on its opening drive of the third quarter to extend the lead to 17-9.

The Ravens answered with one of their biggest plays of the night. On third-and-1, Justice Hill lined up in front of Derrick Henry, got the ball, and broke free for a 47-yard gain into the red zone. Two plays later, Huntley found Henry on a screen pass, and the veteran running back raced 18 yards for Baltimore's first touchdown. The Ravens failed on a two-point conversion attempt and remained behind, 17-15.

Baltimore's defense then delivered a critical stop. With Atlanta in Ravens territory, the Falcons went for it on fourth-and-2. Marlon Humphrey applied pressure that forced a quick throw, and rookie Zion Young made a tackle for loss to keep the deficit at two points entering the fourth quarter.

The Falcons later kicked two field goals to push their lead to eight points, but Huntley led another late drive. With just 40 seconds remaining, he connected with Devontez Walker for a 7-yard touchdown pass.

Needing a two-point conversion to force overtime, the Ravens put the ball in Henry's hands. The running back took a direct snap and powered into the end zone, tying the game at 23-23.

Baltimore received the ball to begin overtime and mounted a methodical drive that consumed more than seven minutes. Huntley finished the possession with a quarterback sneak for the go-ahead touchdown.

Atlanta had one final opportunity, but Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton sealed the victory with an interception, ending the comeback win.

Ravens head coach Jesse Minter praised his team's resilience after the game.

"Really, really proud of our team," Minter said. "Offensively Snoop [Huntley] doing a phenomenal job. I mean we ended the game on a long drive to tie it. Did what we needed to do on defense to get to overtime. Unbelievable drive in overtime to take the seven-point lead and then obviously a game-winning play by Atlanta's own, Kyle Hamilton. So a great day for the Ravens."

Hamilton said the victory showed growth for a team that has come up short in similar situations in previous seasons.

"Over the past few years, and I feel like I get up here and say this so much, but that's a game we've lost many times," Hamilton said. "Whether it's some fluky stuff happening or whatever, but the way the offense drove down there in OT. First off that drive to get us into OT, two-point conversion, all of that stuff, and then follow it up with [an] eight-minute drive, whatever they had, finish it off with a touchdown and then we get a stop on defense, that's just like us getting over some sort of hump or dark cloud and I'm excited for the future."

The Ravens will now turn their attention to their first divisional matchup of the season, a road game against the Cleveland Browns. Jackson's status for that game remains uncertain as he continues to recover from his ankle injury.