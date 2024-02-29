Ravens quarterbacks & coaches make NFL history

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Long before the Ravens captured their spot as first in the 2023 regular season standings, they achieved another first of historical significance far greater than can be measured by wins and losses.

"In training camp I was meeting one day and I’m just talking, talking, talking and kind of looked around and I was like, 'It’s all African-American quarterbacks in here and quarterbacks coach and this is pretty unique'," said Ravens quarterbacks coach Tee Martin.

The 2023 Ravens are believed to be the first team in National Football League history to have an all-black quarterback room - players and coaches.

"I just kind of stopped. I dropped the remote and I just had a moment with the guys just talking about how special it was," said Martin.

He immediately focused on his superstar, Lamar Jackson.

"I said, 'Lamar, you are the head of this whole thing and we have so much pride for you'".

Jackson felt that same pride for the group he was leading.

"Aw man. It’s awesome for people to see. Just a new era in the league," he said in September.

A couple iterations of the trailblazing positional group took shape, starting in the offseason. The quarterbacks: NFL most valuable player Lamar Jackson and backups Tyler Huntley, Josh Johnson and Anthony Brown. By the start of the regular season Brown was gone. On December 13, rookie Malik Cunningham joined on. The coaches: QB's coach Tee Martin and assistant QB's coach Kerry Dixon.

"It’s an honor to be in a room with a lot of those guys, the coaching staff. It’s just a great opportunity," said Cunningham in January.

"Just continue to give the little kids hope that people that look like you and growing up in the same areas that you are from can still make it and succeed in life no matter the circumstances," said Huntley in January.

Huntley and Jackson grew up in South Florida. Cunningham grew up in Montgomery, Alabama.

"Where we come from not too many people make it, and a black quarterback at that," said Cunningham. "Just showing that it can be done at any level - from high school to college and now all of us in the NFL. All of us in the same room trying to achieve one goal, which is to win at the end of the day."

Why did it take so long?

"I don’t know," said Martin. "I just think that as you get opportunities, regardless of who you are, what you look like, people like production. People like success and people want to win."

The Ravens are doing that by ushering in, as the MVP calls it, this new era that reaches throughout the game.

"All across the board, every level - collegiate level, NFL - and it’s great for me to be a part of it. First time for everything," said Jackson.

What does Martin think this teaches the young athletes and young quarterbacks of color out there?

"I think, No. 1, believe in yourself and believe in what you know you are. Every one of us in that room were asked at some point to do something different and play a different position. It proves that if you believe in who you are, if you know who you are and you just show up and show out every day, you will end up where you want to be."

The quarterback room could look different heading into next season. The Ravens have only two QB's under contract as of now - Jackson and Cunningham. Huntley and Johnson are both free agents.

Follow Shawn Stepner on Twitter @StepnerWMAR and Facebook