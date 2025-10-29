Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson confirms return for Thursday night game against Dolphins

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens are gearing up for their Thursday night matchup against the Miami Dolphins, with quarterback Lamar Jackson confirming he'll be back on the field after the team's recent game against the Bears.

I got in one final practice session before the team flies south for the primetime game. The MVP quarterback addressed any concerns about rust from his brief absence during an afternoon press conference.

"That's what practice is for. You know I was practicing throughout the day and I felt we had a great day today, executed my role and come Thursday night, just fly," Jackson said.

The Ravens will face the Dolphins on Thursday night with kickoff scheduled for 8:15 p.m. The game will be broadcast locally on WMAR, giving fans access without needing streaming services.

Viewers can tune in early for special pregame coverage starting at 7 p.m. The "Countdown to Kickoff" special, presented by local Hyundai dealers, will feature one-on-one player interviews, fan excitement segments, and analysis of what the Ravens need to do to secure a playoff spot.

