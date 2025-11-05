Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Local SportsFootballRavens Football

Actions

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson wins AFC Offensive Player of the Week after first game back from injury

Ravens Football
Rebecca Blackwell/AP
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws against the Miami Dolphins during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Ravens Football
Posted

BALTIMORE — Nothing says "I'm back" like throwing four touchdown passes in primetime action, and that's exactly why Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

In his return against the Miami Dolphins, Jackson completed 18 of 23 passes for 204 yards and four touchdowns, finishing with a 143.2 passer rating. His dominant performance helped propel the Ravens to a convincing 28-6 victory.

READ: Ravens’ defense stifles Dolphins; Lamar Jackson returns with four-TD performance

Jackson's precision passing tied him with Peyton Manning for the most games (six) with 4+ passing touchdowns and five or fewer incompletions in NFL history.

This marks the 14th time in Jackson's career that he has been named Offensive Player of the Week—the most in franchise history and third-most among active offensive players.

The award caps off a stellar return performance for Jackson, reinforcing his status as one of the league's premier quarterbacks.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are