Ravens QB Lamar Jackson wins AFC Offensive Player of the Week after first game back from injury

BALTIMORE — Nothing says "I'm back" like throwing four touchdown passes in primetime action, and that's exactly why Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

In his return against the Miami Dolphins, Jackson completed 18 of 23 passes for 204 yards and four touchdowns, finishing with a 143.2 passer rating. His dominant performance helped propel the Ravens to a convincing 28-6 victory.

READ: Ravens’ defense stifles Dolphins; Lamar Jackson returns with four-TD performance

Jackson's precision passing tied him with Peyton Manning for the most games (six) with 4+ passing touchdowns and five or fewer incompletions in NFL history.

This marks the 14th time in Jackson's career that he has been named Offensive Player of the Week—the most in franchise history and third-most among active offensive players.

The award caps off a stellar return performance for Jackson, reinforcing his status as one of the league's premier quarterbacks.