Ravens’ defense stifles Dolphins; Lamar Jackson returns with four-TD performance

Lamar Jackson returned to action with four touchdown passes, leading the Baltimore Ravens to a dominant 28-6 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football.

Baltimore showcased well-balanced football, with the offense scoring 30+ points while the defense allowed just six points.

The Ravens' offense took time to find its rhythm—understandable given Jackson was playing his first game in three weeks. In the first half, Jackson connected with his reliable target Mark Andrews twice for touchdowns.

Jackson added two more scoring passes in the second half, finding Charlie Kolar and Rashod Bateman for touchdowns.

Running back Derrick Henry finished the game 119 rushing yards.

Baltimore displayed the complementary football that has been missing this season. The defense forced three turnovers—two fumbles and an interception by rookie safety Malaki Starks—while preventing Miami from scoring a touchdown pass for the first time this season.

This is the third consecutive game where the Ravens' defense forced a turnover.

The 28-6 victory moves Baltimore to 3-5, inching closer to redemption after a rough start. However, there's still work to do before getting too comfortable.

Next up: a November 9 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings (3-4) in Minneapolis. With the trade deadline approaching, Baltimore should consider becoming buyers to bolster their roster and maintain momentum.