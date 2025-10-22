Ravens QB Lamar Jackson returns to practice after weekslong absence due to injury

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to the practice field Wednesday, giving fans hope as the team prepares to face the Chicago Bears this Sunday.

Initially, only backup quarterbacks Tyler Huntley and Cooper Rush emerged from the locker room when practice began. But Jackson eventually made his entrance, energizing teammates who have struggled through a disappointing 1-5 start to the season.

"I think the energy level changes, said Ravens head coach John Harbaugh. "Heck, I mean, heck yeah. Lamar's, he's, he's our quarterback. He's a great guy, but also the, uh, all the guys being out there and, and where we're at and what we're trying to accomplish and all those things I mean our guys respond with great energy."

Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum noted Jackson's impact on the team's morale.

"Obviously, he was missed and it'll continue to get better and better and we'll be happy to have him out on the field whenever that is," said Linderbaum.

Coming off their bye week, the Ravens are returning to full strength as they prepare for the 4-2 Chicago Bears. However, coaches remained tight-lipped about whether Jackson will start Sunday's crucial matchup.

"I don't think I wanna get into all that, you know, really no value for me to be making too many comments on that, so," coach Harbaugh said.

"It's better that it's, it's not, we don't need to put the information out there really."

The Ravens desperately need a strong performance to break out of their current losing streak. Despite the team's struggles, players maintain their confidence remains intact.

"Obviously, the season to this point is not where we want it to be, and anybody who follows the Ravens or supports the Ravens wants it to be, but I, I can honestly say I don't think morale is super low. I think we're just more so ready and eager to turn things around," Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton said.

The stakes couldn't be higher for Baltimore, which has lost 4 straight games while Chicago has won 4 consecutive contests.

"Any NFL game is important. But the position we put ourselves in, you know, makes it even more important. But I think guys are just as intentional as they were week one to now this is the kind of players we have in this group, and, you know, we're continuing to get better and better each and every week in practice, um, and, you know, getting ready for a great Bears team," Linderbaum said.

Hamilton emphasized the urgency at Wednesday's press conference, saying the Ravens will need to put out the Bears' fire to light their own this Sunday.

