Ravens prepare for roster cuts as preseason concludes

OWINGS MILLS, Md — The Baltimore Ravens returned to practice Monday following the conclusion of their preseason Saturday, with the team facing a Tuesday deadline to finalize their 53-man roster for the 2025 season.

Head coach John Harbaugh acknowledged the roster decisions are largely complete but emphasized that changes remain possible as discussions continue between coaching staff and front office personnel.

"We do pretty much have it made up, but things can change, you know, and there's calls going back and forth, I'm sure, with Eric and the scouts," Harbaugh said.

The coach stressed to players the importance of maintaining focus on football fundamentals during this uncertain period.

"For us in the football side, you just lock on the football, and that's what we told the guys today," Harbaugh said. "We have a really good system that has been built with deep foundations. We operate at a really high level. I also think that we work hard, we develop our players, we bring them in, and we give them reps."

While roster cuts create anxiety for players fighting for their NFL careers, Harbaugh finds satisfaction in delivering positive news to those who make the final roster, particularly unexpected additions.

"I hope fans and all of us can understand how much these guys put into it," Harbaugh said. "So when you get an opportunity to tell a player that he made the team, maybe especially a guy you didn't expect necessarily to make the team."

Quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to practice after leaving last week's session with wrist and foot injuries. Harbaugh expressed satisfaction with Jackson's performance during Monday's practice.

"I thought [Lamar Jackson] looked good," Harbaugh said. "It's a good practice. It's a lot going on. A lot of mental work, obviously, for the quarterback at this point in time, so he's working through that, trying to get it right."

"Xavier [Guillory] who broke his clavicle, so he'll be out for a while, and Dayton Wade had to have surgery on his chest/ribs [area], so he'll be out for a while. So those are the two injuries we have. All the other injuries are things that we really expect everybody to be back practicing next week. If they're not practicing right now, we expect them to be practicing next week at this point," said Harbaugh.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander was absent from Monday's practice due to injuries. However, Harbaugh expects Alexander to return next week.

"He's been working hard as far as all the non-foot stuff, so he's been chopping at the bit," Harbaugh said.

The Ravens are already preparing for their Week 1 matchup against Buffalo on September 7th as they finalize their roster composition.

