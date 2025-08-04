OWINGS MILLS, Md — The Baltimore Ravens returned to Owings Mills on Monday after holding practice at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday. The team is now preparing for their first joint practice of training camp, which begins Tuesday against the Indianapolis Colts.

WATCH: Ravens prepare for joint practice with Colts as training camp intensifies Ravens prepare for joint practice with Colts as training camp intensifies

Joint practices offer a fresh perspective during training camp, breaking up the routine and providing an opportunity to measure progress against different competition.

"As a vet who may or may not play games, I think the joint practices are important. I think it gives you game-like reps you're going against somebody else. You can really hit them. You can really finish blocks, catches, tackling," Ravens fullback Patrick Ricard said.

The change of scenery exposes players to new challenges and schemes after weeks of facing familiar teammates.

"I think it's good because it exposes you to a different scheme, and we've been going against each other offense versus defense since the springtime, obviously the first couple weeks of camp. So now you get to go against new personnel and new schemes," Ravens defensive coordinator Zach Orr said.

Offensive coordinator Todd Monken sees value in the variety these sessions provide.

"We get an opportunity to go against other people, other skill sets, other concepts. And when you go against another team, it feels like the first day," Monken said.

These joint practices often bring heightened tensions. The last time the Colts and Ravens practiced together in 2018, tempers flared and punches were thrown.

"We're in training camp; especially guys are fighting for their jobs, their livelihoods. And it's a big evaluation for us, you know, we're going against another team who their scouts are looking at us and vice versa, and things kind of got chippy," Ricard said.

Defensive coordinator Zach Orr emphasized that Tuesday's practice represents more than just another training session—it's essentially the first of two games this week.

"No matter where you're at in your career, you could be a perennial Pro Bowl, all pro, you'd be a guy fighting to make the roster every single time you step on that field. You're fighting for your career like you're getting evaluated, and you gotta think that way. You gotta take that approach every time you take the field," Orr said.

Tuesday's joint practice will be held in Owings Mills at 1 p.m., followed by Thursday's preseason game against the Colts at 7 p.m. at M&T Bank Stadium.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

