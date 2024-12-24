Ravens players express how they feel about playing on Christmas Day

BALTIMORE — Ravens take on the Houston Texans in less than 24 hours. It's a Christmas Day matchup under the holiday spotlight, for the second consecutive year.

"It's just as special as it was last year. Maybe even more so because it's twice," says John Harbaugh, Ravens Head Coach.

Last season, they traveled across the country to play the San Francisco 49ers, defeating them 33-19.

All time, they're 2-1 on December 25.

"A lot of people are gonna be watching, so we wanna put our best foot forward and do it the right way. It's a chance to bring glory on a glorious day. An opportunity to kind of shine in that way," says Harbaugh.

Players like Lamar Jackson and Ronnie Stanley share their thoughts on suiting up Wednesday.

"I don't dislike it. I think it's an honor to play on Christmas Day. First off, it's Christmas. It's not that many games on, it's a very big stage to play on. It's definitely an honor," Stanley said.

"That means we're good. But at the same time, I do want to celebrate at home with my family. So, I don't [want to] be playing on Christmas all the time. But, all jokes aside, it's great. It's a present for everyone to get to see us play, a lot of eyes on us, and I believe people are going to be watching us at the right time," says Jackson.

Watching this game also means taking in a halftime performance led by Beyoncé, who is performing in her hometown, Houston.

It's a musical treat Jackson says he won't miss.

"I'm gonna go out there and watch. [This] is my first time seeing Beyoncé perform, and it's at our game, that's dope. Sorry, Harbaugh, sorry fellas," says Jackson.

"I like Beyoncé. I can't say I'm a huge Beyoncé fan, but I think I like her," says Harbaugh.