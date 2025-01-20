Ravens players clean out their lockers to close the 2024 season

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Monday, the Ravens officially closed the chapter on this 2024-2025 season.

For a team with Super Bowl aspirations, it's a goodbye that's come prematurely.

"It's tough. There's only one winner at the end of it, so not being that one is tough. But 31 teams go through it. That's part of it. it's tough to make it this far and not get to the Super Bowl. But we got the opportunity to come back and do it again next year," says Patrick Mekari, Ravens offensive lineman.

"I would've been excited whoever we would've played to get to the Super Bowl. Unfortunately, it's not the case," says Justice Hill, Ravens running back.

For a group that accomplished so much during the regular season, it's the last time they'll get to call each other teammates.

"Every year's a new room, a new team. So, just cherish these moments with these guys and don't forget that strong bond, and that relationship that you built and move on," says Nnamdi Madubuike, Ravens defensive lineman.

Though the season ended in devastating fashion, guys are able to appreciate their growth from the beginning of the season til now.

"First snap started off, kinda low and just accelerated from there. It's been a really good season for me. I wanted to make sure I got better week in and week out," says Roger Rosengarten, Ravens offensive lineman.

It was a season filled with many accomplishments, unfortunately, this team is missing the one thing everyone in this league fights for, a Lombardi Trophy.