Ravens' Odafe Oweh bulks up, aims for defensive dominance this season

BALTIMORE — Odafe Oweh has added 20 pounds of muscle this offseason as the Baltimore Ravens' defense looks to build on last year's strong finish.

While much of the conversation around the Ravens' defense has focused on new additions like draft picks Malaki Starks and Mike Green, plus the acquisition of cornerback Jaire Alexander, Oweh could be poised for a breakout year.

Watch as Oweh speaks about goals for the season Xavier Wherry goes one-on-one with Odafe Oweh

"I had a great season, but it didn't end how I wanted to, and I felt like even with the career season that I had there was a lot of things that I left on the table that I could get better with and I saw my weight and my strength as something that I can improve so I said why not? Let me gain this weight and see what I can do with it," Oweh said.

Now, weighing 265 pounds, Oweh entered this offseason with clear intentions to disrupt opposing offenses. Two weeks into training camp, he says the added muscle is already making a difference on the field.

"Definitely in the run game. You know, staying out there in pass rush as well, you know, building off the power and then going finesse going back to power so yeah we're still building on it we're still learning how to use it but I like what it's doing now," Oweh said.

Oweh is coming off his best season yet, racking up 10 sacks and 9 tackles for loss, both career highs.

"Whether with the sacks, the TFLs, everything you know I just wanna be better, and I wanna win, to be honest like that's the biggest thing," Oweh said.

Building off that momentum and playing alongside a highly acclaimed defense in year two of Zach Orr's system, many expect this Ravens defense to be the key driver in their success this season.

"We have all the pieces, all the personnel, the guys, the talent to, you know, really keep on being dominant and the best defense in the league, it's just left to us doing what our coaches tell us, everyone doing their 1/11, not trying to do too much, but also playing within the defense, being their best selves, and if we do that, you know, we could take over the league. I feel like we can go undefeated," Oweh said.

