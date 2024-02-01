Watch Now
Ravens name inside linebackers coach Zach Orr as defensive coordinator

Posted at 1:25 PM, Feb 01, 2024
BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens have hired Zach Orr as their defensive coordinator, the team announced Thursday.

Baltimore made the hire just one day after formerdefensive coordinator Mike Macdonald took the head coaching position with the Seattle Seahawks.

Orr, who was previously the inside linebackers coach, signed with the Ravens in 2014 and took a coaching position back in 2017.

He had a short stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars back in 2021 before coming back to the Ravens in 2023 to assume the inside linebackers coach position.

Orr, 31, was instrumental in molding linebackers Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen into the duo they were during the season.

"Zach is a homegrown Raven in every way,” Harbaugh stated. “His energy, intelligence, work ethic and strong communication skills have been on display since the day he joined our organization as a player in 2014.

