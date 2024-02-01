Ravens name inside linebackers coach Zach Orr as defensive coordinator

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens have hired Zach Orr as their defensive coordinator, the team announced Thursday.

Baltimore made the hire just one day after formerdefensive coordinator Mike Macdonald took the head coaching position with the Seattle Seahawks.

Orr, who was previously the inside linebackers coach, signed with the Ravens in 2014 and took a coaching position back in 2017.

Zach Orr has been named #Ravens defensive coordinator. He replaces Mike Macdonald, who was hired as head coach of the Seahawks yesterday.



Orr is 31-years old, a former Ravens linebacker and has been on the coaching staff (see below). pic.twitter.com/SV6N7s4PbT — Shawn Stepner (@StepnerWMAR) February 1, 2024

He had a short stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars back in 2021 before coming back to the Ravens in 2023 to assume the inside linebackers coach position.

Orr, 31, was instrumental in molding linebackers Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen into the duo they were during the season.

"Zach is a homegrown Raven in every way,” Harbaugh stated. “His energy, intelligence, work ethic and strong communication skills have been on display since the day he joined our organization as a player in 2014.