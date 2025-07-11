Ravens’ Mark Andrews leads first Dexcom U Signing Day Camp, inspiring young athletes with diabetes

BALTIMORE — A Ravens All-Pro is doing something no other player has ever done.

Mark Andrews hosted the first Dexcom U Signing Day camp.

The camp paired up division one college athletes with diabetes and diabetic youth athletes.

Those college athletes are also now NIL partners with Dexcom, a company that makes high tech glucose monitors.

READ: Ravens' TE Mark Andrews helps woman having medical emergency on Southwest flight

At Friday's event, Andrews said he's just happy to help others overcome the same issues he's had to endure.

"We're able to get around each other, have a good time, share our stories, what we've been through, and be able to relate to one another. I think it's so awesome and I think everyone out here is having a great time and again I got so much respect. I'm getting a lot of joy from being here with these guys," said Andrews.

Andrews has had type one diabetes since he was nine years old and he has used his platform as an NFL tight end to talk about the disease.

READ MORE: Ravens TE Mark Andrews visits kids at Camp Charm City for diabetics

Elements of this digital story have been optimized with the assistance of AI to maximize searchability and visibility. The entirety of the story has been reported, written and verified by a journalist.