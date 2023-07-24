Ravens TE Mark Andrews visits kids at Camp Charm City for diabetics

BALTIMORE — What do you think of when picturing someone with diabetes, an NFL player in peak athletic shape?

If not, Ravens tight end Mark Andrews wants to change that and change the way kids see themselves along the way.

The three-time Pro Bowl player was diagnosed with type one diabetes when he was 9-years-old.

And on Monday, he joined 70 kids who also have type one at Camp Charm City.

The five-day camp is devoted to giving kids with diabetes a fun, safe summer experience with a full medical staff from Johns Hopkins Children's Hospital.

But more importantly its about building a community.

"Getting together as a diabetic community, showing love and just being around these kids, you know, a lot of them look up to me. But being around them, I also look up to them, I'm learning from them. It's just incredible, an incredible event," Andrews said.

Andrews took photos with kids and signed jerseys, but his man goal was to show diabetes doesn't have to hold you back.