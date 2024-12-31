Ravens looking to win division this Saturday

OWINGS MILLS, Md — The magic number for the Ravens is one.

If the Baltimore Ravens win their final regular season game this Saturday against the Cleveland Browns, they win the AFC North and are guaranteed a home playoff game.

"It's one of our five main goals—to win the division. From a team perspective, it's a big deal. It's a tough division; we respect these teams tremendously," says John Harbaugh, Ravens head coach.

The Ravens kick off the week 18 slate against Cleveland. The Pittsburgh Steelers host the Cincinnati Bengals later that night.

A Baltimore loss and Pittsburgh win means the division goes to the Steelers.

Baltimore controls its own fate. Something players fight for all year long.

"This is why the regular season is played: to try and put yourself in these positions. It certainly wasn't an easy road, but it's made us the team that we are," says Tyler Linderbaum, Ravens offensive lineman.

Looking to end the year on a four-game win streak, this group has all the confidence in the world, especially being led by the reigning MVP, Lamar Jackson, who many say is having his best year yet.

"He's playing the position at the highest level—every aspect of the position; he continues to take to another level [and] take his game to a higher level," says Harbaugh.