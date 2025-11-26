Ravens look to extend win streak against Bengals on Thanksgiving

OWINGS MILLS, Md — The Baltimore Ravens will put their five-game winning streak on the line Thursday night when they host the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium on Thanksgiving.

The 6-5 Ravens have climbed to the top of the AFC North, while the 3-8 Bengals are getting a key player back.

Cincinnati will welcome back quarterback Joe Burrow, who returns to the lineup after being sidelined since September 14 with a toe injury. The Bengals are hoping his return can spark their struggling season.

The Ravens got encouraging news at Tuesday's practice, with several key players participating despite recent injuries. Safety Kyle Hamilton and defensive tackle Travis Jones, both dealing with ankle injuries, were able to practice. Quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has been managing multiple injuries, including a toe issue, was also available.

The two-time MVP said he's ready for Thursday night's game, though he admitted Thanksgiving isn't his preferred day to play football.

"I'd rather be sitting down watching football, eating, chilling with my family, but you know it's great to play on Thanksgiving," Jackson said. "I feel, you know, it's my first time. First time playing on Thanksgiving, so it's gonna be different for me. Usually I'm watching, like I said, eating, but playing. Looking forward to it."

Despite the five-game winning streak, many observers feel Jackson hasn't been at 100% this season and hasn't looked like his usual dominant self. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh believes Jackson's impact on winning extends beyond traditional statistics.

"Lamar's playing winning football in games that you have to find a way to do what's required to win the game, and that's different in every game, and he's been doing that," Harbaugh said. "Sometimes you take some things for granted. You protect the football, or you operate the right way, or you get us down on the field. We've had some key drives at the end of the game, second half, and fourth quarter that have been game winners for us on offense."

The Ravens enter Thursday night as 7-point favorites, but stopping Cincinnati's offense will be a challenge. Last season, both matchups between these teams were high-scoring affairs that came down to the final moments.

Jackson acknowledged the competitive history between the two teams and hopes for a different outcome this time around.

"Seems like every time we played them we've been going back and forth," Jackson said. "Great quarterback over there, great receiving corps. So, just looking forward to it again. Hopefully it don't be going back and forth. Hopefully it's one side, and then it's our side."

