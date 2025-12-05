Ravens look to build divisional distance with Steelers in town this weekend

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — It's no ordinary Steelers week; not that they're ever ordinary.

For the Ravens, this one offers several chances: to build some real distance in the AFC North and solidify first place, to get above .500 and to swing the momentum back in their favor with the home stretch of the season coming up.

Lamar Jackson was back and staying loose Friday morning after missing Thursday with an ankle injury; the Ravens practiced indoors with the winter weather outside.

The Ravens turned the ball over five times last Thursday; Jackson brought up turnovers as they try to turn the page 10 days later against Pittsburgh.

"It's a turnover battle game," Jackson said of the impending Steelers matchup, "the team who has the ball the most and puts the most points on the board, that's going to be the outcome of who wins the game, basically. It's a huge rivalry. It's like a playoff game, and right now, for the situation we're in, it's definitely a playoff game for us."

Coach Harbaugh says Jackson will play Sunday, though the injury report says the team is still holding safety Ar'Darius Washington out, despite being a full participant on Friday.

"Every game is big. It doesn't matter who we're playing, Cincinnati game is big to me," Jackson said. "It's different because it's the Steelers, it's a rivalry game. I know our crowd's going to be popping out, Flock Nation always. It's like they're playing football too, you know? You just got to lock in with these games."

New Orioles manager Craig Albernaz was in the house, chopping it up with coach Harbaugh after practice.

WMAR New O's skipper Craig Albernaz (right) talks with John Harbaugh after practice Friday.

Harbaugh is glad tight end Mark Andrews signed a three-year extension this week.

"Mark is everything you want in a football player as a coach, he shows up every day, he gives you everything he's got," Harbaugh said. "I don't care what it is, it's weightlifting, it's meetings, it's the biggest stage. Whatever it might be, he's there and he's ready to go."

The Ravens and Steelers kick off at 1 p.m. at the Bank. Then they're back against the Bengals, this time in Cincy, the Sunday after (Dec. 14).