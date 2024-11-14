Ravens locked in on attacking 'stingy' Steelers defense this Sunday

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — It's a big Week 11 matchup this Sunday for the Ravens, who travel to Pittsburgh to face their division rival and AFC North-leading Steelers.

The winner would put themselves in first place for the time being.

A huge point of emphasis for the Ravens' offense will be going against the stingy Steelers' defense, which only gives up 16 points a game and is top four in stopping the run.

"Those guys are flying around, getting after it, creating turnovers, explosive plays for the defense. Their front seven is amazing. [The Steelers] are just an all-around great defense from what I see on film," says Ravens' quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Starring across from this Ravens' offense will be former Raven Patrick Queen, who is in his first year as a Steeler.

"It's not practice anymore with PQ. It'll be different because it's game action not just practice," says Jackson.

But, Baltimore has a former Steeler of their own, wide receiver Diontae Johnson, who is building a rapport with his quarterback.

"We definitely want to get him involved 'cause he's a great talent, a great addition to our offense, he's explosive and a great receiver from what I've seen. We played against him plenty of times, and I've seen it on the practice field," says Jackson.

These two franchises have played 60 times.

Pittsburgh currently has the advantage 35-25 in all-time wins.

Kickoff is at 1:00 pm this Sunday.