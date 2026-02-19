Ravens introduce new coaching staff under Jesse Minter's leadership

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens unveiled their new coaching staff Wednesday as head coach Jesse Minter prepares to lead the franchise into a new era focused on physical dominance.

Minter introduced three new coordinators who will shape the team's identity across all phases of the game. The Ravens aim to become "one of the most physically dominating teams in the NFL" under the new leadership structure.

Youngest offensive coordinator takes charge

Declan Doyle, 29, joins the Ravens as offensive coordinator after serving in the same role with the Chicago Bears. The appointment makes him the youngest play caller in the NFL and puts him at the same age as quarterback Lamar Jackson.

"This is gonna be my 11th year coaching, and I've pretty much been younger than every guy in the room I've been in. I've always been too young for every job I've ever had. And what I've noticed is that, you know, it really doesn't matter. Knowledge is power," Doyle said.

Doyle and Jackson have already begun communicating since the hiring. The new coordinator outlined his vision for transforming the Ravens offense.

"The way we want our offense to look, the non-negotiables are that we are physical, OK, we're detailed and we're explosive. Those are the three things that are pillars that we want to hang our hat on," Doyle said.

Familiar face returns to lead defense

Anthony Weaver returns to Baltimore as defensive coordinator after previously serving as a Ravens defensive end and most recently coordinating Miami's defense. Despite speculation about potential head coaching opportunities elsewhere, Weaver expressed pride in his new role with the Ravens.

"I'm in it to try to win a Super Bowl. To be part of a group that's forever, right? So just like you had the 25th anniversary of that 2000 team this last year, like I want that. I wanna be a part of that," Weaver said.

"Secondly, like, I'm here to serve, right? I'm here to serve players and help them reach whatever God-given potential they have. I don't need to be a head coach to do that. I can certainly do that from this seat," Weaver said.

Special teams coordinator embraces Ravens tradition

Former Ravens safety Anthony Levine Sr. takes over as special teams coordinator, bringing intimate knowledge of the organization's culture and expectations.

"Special teams does not just go out there and just play special teams. We are here to make sure that we impact the game in a positive way," Levine Sr. said.

The new coordinator understands the special teams tradition within the Ravens organization and plans to maintain those high standards.

Minter acknowledged the compressed timeline facing his staff, noting that teams with new coaches will begin off-season workouts on April 6, creating an accelerated preparation schedule.

