Ravens injuries loom over them as they look to overcome 1-3 start

OWINGS MILLS, Md — The Baltimore Ravens face a mounting injury crisis as they returned to practice Wednesday in Owings Mills with eight key players sidelined—four on offense and four on defense.

After a disappointing 1-3 start to the season, the Ravens now must navigate significant roster challenges while trying to climb back to .500 and reclaim their status as championship contenders.

"Everybody here in this organization, we're all fighters. We've been through adversity. We know what that looks like, and there's no quitting this group, and I'm excited to show the world," said Mark Andrews about the mounting injuries.

Head coach John Harbaugh described the injured players as either day-to-day or week-to-week, leaving their availability for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans uncertain.

"We'll be working our way through the week with guys. You'll see guys back tomorrow. You'll see guys back Friday. See you guys back Sunday. We'll get as many guys back as we can, but we're also preparing for not having some guys back," Harbaugh said.

The most concerning injury involves quarterback Lamar Jackson's hamstring, which could potentially sideline him for Sunday's matchup. If Jackson cannot play, veteran backup Cooper Rush would likely get the start. The 9-year veteran has compiled a 9-5 record as a starter throughout his career.

"He's a pro's pro. He really dove into this offense, understands it extremely well," said Andrews.

"We don't get a lot of reps here with Coop, so being able to be committed on what we want and what he wants to get the job done—Cooper's done an amazing job since he's been here," said Rashod Bateman about Rush's preparation.

Despite the injury concerns, there was positive news from Wednesday's practice. Travis Jones and Kyle Van Noy returned to the field, and rookie tackle Emery Jones made his practice debut after recovering from injury.

Harbaugh expressed optimism about the third-round pick's return.

"I thought he looked good. He looked healthy. He looked strong, looked like he's been training. First day back into football for quite a while for him, but I thought he looked good," Harbaugh said.

The Ravens must overcome their early-season struggles and manage significant roster challenges.

