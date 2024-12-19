Ravens hold final practice before division matchup against the Steelers

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Saturday proves to be a must-win for the Ravens if they have any hopes of winning the division and hosting a playoff game.

"It's a big game. It's an important game. Just try to focus on playing our best football," says Ravens head coach John Harbaugh.

Understanding what's at stake, tight end Isaiah Likely isn't thinking beyond this weekend.

"Everybody keeps in the mindset of 1-0 and we let everyone else media-wise and sometimes even coach Harris play into the fact on what happens when you finish the week 1-0," says Likely.

In their last game against Pittsburgh, which came down to the wire, the Ravens lost in a game where the Steelers didn't score a single touchdown.

"There's details in every position room in terms of things that we want to do better, but it's never the same game either. It's going to be different things, different plays that's going to be run," says Harbaugh.

In the current playoff picture, the Ravens are the fifth seed and would have to travel for a Wild Card game against the Houston Texans.

A win this weekend could shake things up with only three games left in the year.

Kickoff is Saturday at 4:30 at M&T Bank Stadium.