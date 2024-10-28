Ravens' head coach John Harbaugh calls Sunday's loss 'Disappointing'

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens winning ways came to an end Sunday after a heartbreaking loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Head coach John Harbaugh called the loss disappointing.

Dropped balls were a common theme on Sunday afternoon. Both the offense and defense dropped critical balls that would have led to significant plays.

"We lead the league in those drops there, interception wise. That's no secret. Those are huge plays. Those are huge opportunity plays. I'm going to choose to look at it like those plays are going to get made," says Harbaugh.

The Ravens had three potential interceptions dropped in their 29-24 loss.

Currently, the pass defense ranks last in the league. With the trade deadline looming on November 5th, many wonder if the Ravens are looking to make a key move.

"I love our guys. I love our roster. I feel like our roster is really good, and I feel like every one of our guys is going to play really well down the stretch to the best of their ability. I know we lost the game. It's disappointing, it's tough, and we hate it. We all hate it," says Harbaugh.

In addition to a secondary riddled with injury, their front line took a hit losing Michael Pierce and Brent Urban. It could be a key factor against the Denver Broncos this Sunday, one of the top rushing teams in the league.

"I would like to have those guys out there. We also have guys that can step up and play and guys on our practice squad. We're going to have guys that are going to be ready to go. Stopping the run this game is going to be really important. It's gonna be huge. This is a running team and they run it really well," says Harbaugh.

Baltimore remains the number one rush defense in the NFL. They'll be hosting a Broncos team coming off a 400-yard total performance against the Carolina Panthers rushing for over 100 yards.

Kickoff is this Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium at 1 pm.