Ravens GM Eric DeCosta, HC Jesse Minter give insight into 2026 pre-draft process

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens are embracing significant change this year. With a new coaching staff comes a fresh ideology for attacking the NFL Draft—something Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta says has been going exceptionally well.

After working with John Harbaugh for so many years, DeCosta was tasked with constructing a draft game plan alongside many new faces and ideas.

Following the completion of their third round of draft meetings with coaches and with approximately 200 draftable players on the Ravens' board, DeCosta shared his satisfaction with what the staff has accomplished over the past few weeks.

At pick 14, the options are plentiful for Baltimore. However, one area of concern fans have voiced over the past two years is the trenches—a position group the team has struggled with recently on both sides of the ball.

DeCosta expressed confidence that the team is positioned to select an excellent player at 14 to fill any needs. This is the same draft position they used to select Kyle Hamilton the last time they held it.

"Looking at the board, we see tremendous value offensive line-wise and receiver-wise. I think D-line, outside linebacker, and edge-type players as well. So I feel like it's a sweet spot for us. We have a chance to address some positions early on. But I'm also excited about what we see in the third, fourth, and fifth rounds as well," said DeCosta.

While neither DeCosta nor head coach Jesse Minter went into detail about specific defensive trench players, it's clear the team faces uncertainty with Nnamdi Madubuike's status up in the air.

Madubuike's injury sidelined him since Week 2 of the 2025 season, creating a significant void that left the Ravens unstable in the middle of their defensive line.

Since then, he has posted videos on social media showing his dedication to offseason work. Ravens director of strength and conditioning Scott Elliott said just a week ago that Madubuike has been working extremely hard.

Although uncertainty remains around Madubuike's situation, DeCosta said it hasn't deterred the team's draft decision-making process.

"As you know, we just try to rank the board, and then whoever the best player is at that point in time," DeCosta said. "We'd certainly love to get a young defensive lineman if we can. I think it's important to try and do that every single year if possible."

Along with the offensive line, it's a position DeCosta said the team wants to improve, adding that acquiring a talented young player would be ideal.

Two prospects drawing attention are offensive linemen Spencer Fano and Olaivavega Ioane, both projected to go early in multiple mock drafts.

DeCosta praised Fano's versatility, saying he could play anywhere on the line and is a tough, solid player. Meanwhile, Ioane projects more as a guard but brings that same physicality.

"I think both guys are first-round talents. Both guys can probably come in right away and help your team quite a bit," said DeCosta.

For the team, it's all about bringing in players who will make the squad better—a philosophy coach Minter knows well.

Even as defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers, he maintained a "team-first personnel" mentality.

He acknowledged that while his defensive background might make him favor the best defender available, his head coaching responsibilities require a broader perspective.

"I feel like I've had good experience with that over the last couple of years, and certainly it's always going to be what's best for the whole operation. That's what you crave when you get in this position—so you can build a team in your vision and your image, obviously within this organization. It's definitely a great part of the process," Minter said.

Even with that mindset in place, Minter believes this draft is excellent for building the trenches, stating "there's a lot of talent on both sides of the line of scrimmage."

There's still work to be done with the draft just over a week away, and the Ravens have plenty of options in their back pocket.

Whether they make a selection at that pick to acquire a premium position player, trade the pick for more assets, or simply move down in the draft, DeCosta said the goal remains the same: build the best possible team and acquire players who can take over games in different ways.

Day one of the NFL Draft is set for April 23 at 8 p.m. You can catch all the draft action on WMAR-2 News.