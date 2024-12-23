Ravens getting ready for a Christmas Day matchup

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Wednesday marks the Ravens' third game in a week and a half, and it's on Christmas against the AFC South-leading Houston Texans.

"This is the schedule that we're on – the pace – the guys have adapted to it. They sped it up and got right into it yesterday, and today, they were moving around really well," says John Harbaugh, Ravens Head Coach.

Players and coaches both say preparation and rehab are both crammed with three games spanning from December 15 to the 25.

"Everything has to be sped up a little bit. The schedule, we still have meetings and stuff, so we really don't get like a true off day, so all the bodywork and things of that nature have to be fit in, so everything has been put together," says Ronnie Stanley, Ravens OT.

"I'm just trying to sleep. Anytime I can get some rest, I rest. Resting my body so I can get out there and compete," says Lamar Jackson, Ravens QB.

"One thing about our team is we are in really good shape. Our team is in great condition. Our team recovers very quickly, and that's documented by measurable factors – we recover quickly. So, I think they'll be ready to go. I believe fully they'll be ready to go Wednesday night," says Harbaugh.

Currently, the Ravens are in a battle with the Steelers to secure the AFC North.

Baltimore needs to win out and needs at least one Pittsburgh loss to host a playoff game

"I pretty much know the scenarios to a degree – the ones that matter – and I think you need to know it as a head coach going into a game regarding ties. What do you want to play for if it comes to that? How does a tie versus a loss versus a win benefit us if it would ever come to that," says Harbaugh.

"We're trying to win regardless. I don't care what another team has going on," says Jackson.

It was announced at 4:30 Monday, that the Texans picked up former Ravens receiver Diontae Johnson.

The Christmas Day game is at 4:30.