Ravens get a look at vintage Derrick Henry for first time

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are finally back in the win column and seemingly back to what they have historically done best - run the football.

Head coach John Harbaugh relayed as much on Monday following his look at Sunday’s 28-25 victory in Dallas. It was the Ravens’ first victory of the season.

Harbaugh said being able to run the ball when they want to run it is in the Ravens’ DNA. Derrick Henry is now officially part of that double helix structure with a breakout day for the big free agent addition.

The veteran, future hall of famer rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns. He is the first player in franchise history with a rushing TD in each of his first three games as a Raven.

"We gave him some space - our offensive line, the scheme. I thought the game plan was really good," said Harbaugh. "I thought Lamar created some space for him as well, the perimeter blocking, all that stuff created the space that he needed to go be who he is."

Henry had 150+ rushing yards and multiple rushing TD’s in a single game for the 12th time in his career. That ties hall of famer Ladainian Tomlinson for second-most in NFL history, one behind hall of famer Jim Brown. It was the first time Harbaugh has feasted his eyes on vintage Derrick Henry for his team.

"He made a couple runs too with vision where he would start inside then bounce outside or he would cut back. He saw some things not every back sees all the time. So, once he gets that momentum going, man, he is tough. He is different," said Harbaugh.

A major factor in Henry’s success on Sunday was the embattled offensive line. That's a unit Henry challenged pregame to be better. They were up to that challenge.

"We took a step; [with the] offensive line [and] as a team," said Harbaugh. "The good news is we came a long way, and the good news is we have a long way to go."

