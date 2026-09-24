Ravens fly to Brazil with key starters uncertain for Cowboys matchup

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens will board a plane Thursday night for Brazil, where they will face the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL's first-ever game in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday.

The Ravens enter the matchup looking to bounce back from a home-opening loss to the New Orleans Saints, but the availability of key starters on both sides of the ball remains uncertain.

On offense, wide receiver Zay Flowers and offensive lineman Ronnie Stanley did not practice for the second day in a row. Flowers was seen running sprints before practice began, but it remains unclear whether he will play Sunday. Offensive coordinator Declan Doyle said players who step up in their absence will earn more opportunities going forward.

"I think with all of our guys, opportunities multiply as they're seized and so the more success that they have the more we want to put them in those situations where we're going to rely on them to carry us. As we get into these games and start to lose guys week by week, we got to make sure that the guys that are out there are capable of executing at a very high level," Doyle said.

On defense, linebacker Teddye Buchanan has been a full practice participant as he returns from a knee injury. Defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike has also continued progressing back from a neck injury, and defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver said he has noticed a visible difference in Madubuike's comfort level on the field.

"I think he's a force multiplier. There is a reason why he commands the check he does. I told him yesterday when I saw him out there and he was just feeling free, and I could see him playing with some comfort — I gave him the old Jerry Maguire line — I go, 'You complete me! You make me whole!' We're all just cheering for him and excited to see him get out there on the field," Weaver said.

Prior to this week, Madubuike had not been a full practice participant in a year. When asked whether he will play this week, he said 'We'll see', but he added the experience of practicing alongside his teammates has given him confidence that he will be game-ready soon.

"Oh man it was great. I even felt like I was a full participant weeks before but I wasn't getting in the reps. This week I'm really getting in the reps, really getting my timing right with Trey [Hendrickson], with T-Rob [Tavius Robinson], with Mike [Green], all those guys. Even with Calais [Campbell], with Trav [Travis Jones], so definitely today felt like a real full practice getting those reps. Before I was out there, but I just wasn't getting those timing reps with the guys," Madubuike said.

The Ravens are scheduled to hold a practice in Brazil on Friday ahead of Sunday's game against the Cowboys. Following the game, the team will fly back to Baltimore and is expected to arrive early Monday morning to begin preparation for the following week.

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