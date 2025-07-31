Ravens fine-tune roster as competition heats up at training camp

OWINGS MILLS, Md — Training camp continued for the Baltimore Ravens in Owings Mills on Thursday as the team inches closer to their first preseason game. With championship aspirations, the Ravens are focusing on fine-tuning their roster through healthy competition.

Offensive coordinator Todd Monken expressed satisfaction with the offensive line's performance during the first two weeks of camp.

"I think there's a great battle between Ben Cleveland and (Andrew) Vorhees. I think we got talent there. That's why you draft O-linemen and let them develop as they come along, and then hopefully you have the ability that when you lose guys in free agency, which we have, that you've got guys ready to go in there and play and play at a really high level," Monken said.

With Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman absent from Thursday's practice, younger wide receivers had the opportunity to showcase their skills. Monken noted improvement from the previous day.

"Yesterday, a little tougher go. Today (was) better. Guys made some plays. I think every day that the young players are intentional; they're gonna get better," Monken said.

The defense also features several new faces this season. Defensive coordinator Zach Gore praised the rookie class for their approach throughout training camp.

"These rookies are a good bunch of rookies. I mean, first and foremost, talented, but they work hard, man. These guys work hard, and they are real high-football-IQ players," Gore said.

Special teams coordinator Chris Horton highlighted rookie Lajohntay Wester's tremendous upside throughout training camp.

"Every day the consistency in the ball catching. He's got great technique, he's got great fundamentals, and really how we want to fill the ball," Horton said.

While kicking performance has been inconsistent, the team will practice at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, giving players a more realistic game environment.

"One of the stadiums is a big benefit for us because the winds in there are a lot different than what we see. That's why we like kicking on field 3; it's a little bit similar to what we get. The winds are crazy," Horton said.

