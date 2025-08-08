Ravens fans flock to M&T Bank for first preseason game

BALTIMORE — Thursday night, the Ravens Flock filed in for the Ravens' first preseason game.

Some fans are even coming from out of the country.

One man, Earnest Boxall, said he's from Canada but has been following the team for years.

"My and my wife, we got together in '96, the same year as Baltimore came out, so we've followed them since then. And every year we've wanted to come. Last year was our first year here, and now it's an addiction," he said.

Ever since, he's fallen in love with our city.

"I call this my adopted home. Baltimoreans, they treat me so well, and I'm so blessed to be here."

Fans also made sure to stop by vendors outside the stadium, like Liz Baker.

She says she's been doing it for 30 years, telling WMAR 2 News that preseason game turnouts are touch and go.

"So you have a lot of season ticket holders that give their tickets away so the families can go. So you'll see a lot of kids going to the game today," Baker said.

Thursday's game was against the Colts, a team with a complicated history in Baltimore.

"It's a personal thing, though; the Colts left us. So we are Ravens for life. Forget the Colts, the Colts who," fan, Dr. Chere Goode, said.

She calls herself a super fan for life.

She attended the Ravens' practices and was able to see our new kicker, Tyler Loop.

Here's what she had to say about his performance.

"He looks really good. We were like, Justin Tucker who, this guy looks good. So it looks like a promising season. I'm excited—die hard, I bleed purple, let's go Ravens."

Next week, the Ravens will travel to Dallas to take on the Cowboys.

