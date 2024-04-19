Ravens fans denied, Baltimore 'unlikely' to host 2026 NFL Draft

BALTIMORE — Football fans hoping the NFL Draft makes its way to Baltimore will have to wait a little longer for their wish to come true.

It does not appear the NFL will be bringing one of its most popular events to the home of the Ravens any time soon.

"We have had some conversations with the Ravens over recent years about future drafts. I think that is something that could be interesting. 2026 is unlikely for Baltimore based on the process and kind of how far some other cities are along in that process in terms of having visited past drafts and winnowing down those cities," said Peter O'Reilly. He is the NFL Executive Vice President of club business, international & league events.

"2026 is unlikely for Baltimore."



The #NFLDraft is heading to Green Bay in 2025.



What about 2026?



It doesn't look like it's coming to Baltimore.



Sorry, #Ravens fans.



O'Reilly, speaking virtually with WMAR-2 Sports Reporter Shawn Stepner, said the league wants to continue conversations with Baltimore.

"Very interested in future conversations there. Obviously an incredible fanbase, some iconic locations that could be really interesting. So, certainly interested and will continue to talk with [Ravens President] Sashi [Brown] and the team at the Ravens."

The NFL Draft is in Detroit later this week. It will be in Green Bay in 2025.

