Ravens face urgent need for turnaround after 1-4 start

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Following Sunday's 44-10 loss against the Houston Texans, the Baltimore Ravens find themselves at 1-4 to start the season, creating an extremely high sense of urgency within the organization.

Coach John Harbaugh says all is not lost, however, and believes many decisions need to be made to turn this season around and create much-needed improvement.

"This is a very serious minded, determined team," Harbaugh said. "And they take accountability, you know, and they take it hard. There's a lot of scheme stuff we have to look at, you know, there's things that we just gotta look at and say, you know, we gotta find some different ways to put our guys in some spots."

In all three losses this year, the Ravens have given up way too many points: 41, 38, 37, and 44 respectively.

The defense got off to a slow start last season as well, but swung the momentum in their favor midway through the year, becoming one of the best in the league. Harbaugh feels this group could do the same.

"I feel like we're in a better place than we were last year," Harbaugh said. "Last year there were some real challenges, you know, and we were able to get those things turned around and fixed and I talked about the defensive staff and Zach, you know, that was impressive. And I feel like these things that you're seeing right now are more fixable."

The offense has struggled to run the ball. Harbaugh says it's up to them to not only run the ball better but also make the defense pay for stopping the run.

"We just haven't sustained and created a rhythm on offense enough," Harbaugh said. "We've had and we've scored points in some games, and that's been good because we've had so many big plays. But that's not really a rhythm either, so you know we're not on the field enough. I mean we're on the field for 40, you know, 40 plays yesterday basically that were executed. That's way low."

The injuries have really plagued this Ravens team so far this season. Six Pro Bowl starters were scratched from Sunday's matchup against the Texans. Coach Harbaugh says he plans on monitoring their health this week and giving an update later on. As far as fullback Patrick Ricard is concerned, the hope is that he will come back after the bye against the Chicago Bears.

