Ravens face mounting injuries and 1-3 start as defensive struggles continue under John Harbaugh

The Baltimore Ravens are facing a challenging start to their season with a 1-3 record and mounting injuries that are testing the team's depth and resilience.

WATCH: Ravens dealing with injuries, 1-3 start as defense allows league-high points Ravens dealing with injuries, 1-3 start as defense allows league-high points

When fans looked at the Ravens' schedule before the season, they understood three of their first four opponents are Super Bowl contenders in the eyes of many. However, no one expected this team to get off to such a slow start.

To make matters worse, the injuries are starting to pile up for Baltimore.

On Monday, John Harbaugh announced defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike, who was recently placed on IR, will now miss the rest of the season with a neck injury.

After Sunday's 37-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Ravens' injury list hit even more key players, including Lamar Jackson and Roquan Smith, both dealing with hamstring injuries, as well as Marlon Humphrey with a calf injury and Nate Wiggins with an elbow injury.

"We have a really good team, and we can win games with our guys, the guys that we have that have to step up. Everybody gets injuries in the course of the season," Harbaugh said.

"And you have it's who deals with them the best," Harbaugh said.

The coach acknowledged the challenges that come with professional football.

"You come to understand that this is, this is how it works, you know, in in in professional sports, especially in football, it's a tough league, you know, and," Harbaugh said.

"And there's gonna be these challenges and that's why that's why it's so meaningful when when you when you when you can overcome them and start you know come through the other side and have success or or take it all the way to the end and," Harbaugh said.

"And go deep in the playoffs or win the Super Bowl," Harbaugh said.

Of the 10 players injured, seven of them play on the defensive side. That unit has struggled the most through four games. The Ravens have given up a league-leading 133 points, which is the worst in the Harbaugh era.

Despite the struggles, Harbaugh remains confident in his team's defensive potential.

"I really feel confident that we're going to play good, really good defense this year," Harbaugh said.

"I really am, and I know the fans hear that and I hope they have a little bit of confidence in us that we've been down this road before a little bit," Harbaugh said.

"We do need to get healthy for sure," Harbaugh said.

The Ravens will return to the practice field this coming Wednesday.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."