Ravens face Bengals on Thanksgiving as Joe Burrow expected to return from injury

The Baltimore Ravens will take on the Cincinnati Bengals in a Thanksgiving night matchup that carries extra significance with the expected return of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

The 6-5 Ravens, riding a five-game winning streak, will face a 3-8 Cincinnati team that could get a major boost from Burrow's anticipated comeback.

The star quarterback has been sidelined since September 14 with a toe injury.

"Expect to see Joe Burrow, you know, he's pretty well documented what kind of player he is, and I'm sure he's ready to go," says Ravens coach John Harbaugh.

Ravens players acknowledged the significance of Burrow's potential return for the divisional rivalry game.

"These games mean a lot, you know, to each team, and I'm not surprised that he came back to this game," says Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley.

The excitement surrounding Burrow's return is palpable in Cincinnati, though expectations vary among teammates and fans.

"It'll be crazy. I don't know. Everybody's like making it seem like it's gonna be like this big like Dark Knight Rises return or something like that, but it could be. But I'm excited, you know, for him to get football back," says one Bengals running back Chase Brown.

Another teammate emphasized the impact of having their star quarterback back on the field.

"Obviously, when you got one of the greatest players in the world coming back, that's another boost on top of that. And so, you know, when we do get Joe back, it'll be exciting to watch him go out there and play," says Bengals Coach Zach Taylor.

For the Ravens, playing on Thanksgiving represents a special opportunity and recognition of their successful season.

"It's really an honor to be able to play on Thanksgiving and just to know that everybody's gonna be watching it's a night game," says Coach Harbaugh.

"Very appreciative, you know, you're not put in these games unless you're on a good team, so it means a lot, and you know we're very appreciative and fortunate to be playing on Thanksgiving," says Stanley .

The holiday game adds an extra layer of meaning for players who appreciate the tradition and family atmosphere of Thanksgiving football.

"I think I've said Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday. I love Christmas, and it's probably the most important one or Easter, but Thanksgiving is like, you know, it's just the cooking part of it, you know. I do the clean up like I said, so you don't have to really buy gifts. You don't have to worry about it. Just kind of watch football and enjoy being around one another and eat," says Harbaugh shared.

The Ravens returned to practice Tuesday afternoon as they prepare for the primetime divisional showdown.

