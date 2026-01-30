Ravens enter new era with Jesse Minter as head coach

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens officially introduced Jesse Minter as their new head coach Thursday, making him just the fourth person to ever hold that title in franchise history.

Minter, who comes to Baltimore after serving as defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers under Jim Harbaugh, emphasized his commitment to building a team that peaks when it matters most.

"We will create standards that match the goals that we want to achieve, and then work every day tirelessly to get to that point," Minter said. "Our plan will be built on being at our best late in the season, into the playoffs, and I look forward to that challenge."

The Ravens landed Minter during a competitive hiring cycle where he was considered one of the most sought-after candidates. Despite interest from multiple organizations, Minter said Baltimore quickly became his top choice.

"When this job opened, this became the one for me, and this was the one that I wanted," Minter said. "I did go through the initial process with a lot of different teams, but as I was able to reconnect with people in this organization, and knowing the history, knowing the tradition, knowing the spine of the organization, kind of what it's built on. There was no better place for me."

As a defensive specialist, Minter plans to call defensive plays while maintaining oversight of the entire team. He stressed the importance of creating unity across all three phases of the game.

"I have a really good process, I feel, to do what I need to do to be ready to call the game, but also have the ability to be the head coach and to impact the entire roster, the entire team, make sure that it's our offense, our defense, our special teams, and that there's no divide there," Minter said.

Minter has already begun building relationships with key players, including two-time MVP Lamar Jackson.

"We've had wonderful conversations. Look forward to many, many more," Minter said. "I just look forward to connecting with him, helping him become the best version of himself, creating a team identity that allows him to thrive, which he's already proven to be an elite, one of the best player in the National Football League, and put a team around him that allows him to reach that ultimate goal of bringing a Super Bowl back to Baltimore."

Current and former Ravens players attended Thursday's press conference as the organization welcomed Minter and his family to Baltimore.

