Ravens dominate the Texans on Christmas Day

BALTIMORE, Md. — Three games in 11 days is now complete!

Baltimore dominated the Houston Texans from the very first drive in a wire-to-wire 31-2 victory.

It was another history-making day for reigning MVP Lamar Jackson. He surpassed Michael Vick (6,109) as the all-time rushing leader by a quarterback with 6,110 all-time rushing yards and counting.

Jackson only ran the ball 4 times for 87 yards, but none were bigger than the 48-yard rush in the 3rd quarter where he hit a top speed of 21.25 mph.

Jackson was also efficient throwing the ball going 10/15 for 168 yards and 2 touchdowns.

The run game was a huge factor in this dominating win. Derrick Henry ran for 148 yards and scored a touchdown. Overall, the Ravens gained 251 yards on the ground.

Defensively, that unit continues to improve each week. They sacked C.J. Stroud five times, intercepted him once and kept the Texans to under 250 total yards and did not give up a single score to that Texans offense.

Roquan Smith was the team's leading tackler with eight.

Special Teams also had a good day. Justin Tucker drilled a 52 yard kick straight down the middle which many fans hope is sign of good things to come as we near the postseason.

Before kickoff, the Ravens were well aware they now controlled their own destiny of securing the AFC North, after their division rival Pittsburgh Steelers lost earlier in the day against the Kansas City Chiefs 29-10.

The Ravens final game is a week 18 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. Date and time are both TBD.