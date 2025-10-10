OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens are slowly getting healthier as they prepare for a crucial matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, with two Pro Bowl players returning to practice after extended injury absences.

Patrick Ricard, who has been sidelined all season with a calf injury, returned to practice this week alongside cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who has been out since the Kansas City Chiefs game two weeks ago with his own calf injury. However, quarterback Lamar Jackson and linebacker Roquan Smith were absent from Thursday's practice session.

The Ravens desperately need reinforcements as they face the possibility of a 1-5 start, which would match their worst beginning since 2015. Sunday's game against the Rams represents their final opportunity before the bye week to avoid that unwanted milestone.

Ravens defensive coordinator Zach Orr speaks on defensive struggles and what needs to improve Ravens defense shows signs of recovery as key players return to practice

Defense Struggles Continue

Baltimore's defense has been historically bad this season, allowing more points per game than any other NFL team at 35 points per contest. Defensive coordinator Zach Orr acknowledged the challenges his unit has faced with constant lineup changes due to injuries.

"A lot of the injuries that's popped up have been during the week, so you kind of put a game plan together and you have to retool it, reorganize it, and put stuff together," Orr said. "But that's part of the business — we're not the only team that's going through that."

The run defense has been particularly concerning, allowing teams to average 146 yards on the ground. The pass rush has also struggled significantly, generating only 6 sacks this season, which ties them for second-worst in the league.

"One of our issues we have right now is guys are striking blocks, but we're staying on blocks too long," Orr said. "Strike the guy and get rid of him. So that's what we're working on that."

Seeking Turnovers and Energy

The Ravens haven't recorded a takeaway in three weeks, adding to their defensive woes. Orr emphasized the need for his players to be more aggressive and opportunistic.

"We haven't had a takeaway in what, 3 weeks, something like that, so which is crazy," Orr said.

The coordinator stressed the importance of starting games stronger and bringing more energy to their performances.

"We need to start fast. Let's get a team. Let's get them off the field early. Let's not let them go down and drive the ball and get 7 points or get a field goal," Orr said. "So we need to start fast, bring the energy, and get our swag back."

Learning from Past Experience

The Ravens defense struggled early last season as well, giving the team hope they can turn things around with the lessons learned from that experience.

"I think guys are in the right position. Now it's the time for us to go make our plays, like pull the trigger," Orr said. "Just being where I'm supposed to be at is not good enough. Take chances."

With key players returning and a bye week looming after Sunday's game, the Ravens hope to use this opportunity to reset and address their defensive issues before the second half of the season.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.