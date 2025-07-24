Ravens defense shines on day 2 of training camp with multiple interceptions

OWINGS MILLS, Md — The Baltimore Ravens defense made a statement on the second day of training camp, recording three interceptions during Thursday's practice.

Linebackers Trenton Simpson and Malaki Starks each picked off passes as the defense showed why they're considered one of the NFL's elite units.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey emphasized the importance of creating turnovers during practice sessions.

"We had a good day yesterday. But ultimately we had 0 turnovers, and just percentages to win a game drop extremely low if you don't have a turnover, so that's kind of the key," Humphrey said.

The defense's strong showing comes as newly acquired cornerback Jaire Alexander spoke to media for the first time since signing with the Ravens as an unrestricted free agent on June 18.

"I think I'm in a great place. I love the secondary. I love the potential that we have. Oh man, Marlon's a dog. He's been here. I love watching Marlon play. I love being around him, you know. I thought I was weird. I don't know. He might got me beat," Alexander said.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson had publicly expressed his desire to have Alexander join the Ravens before the signing became official.

"That's my boy, you know, like first name, last name basis, like, you know, so we, you know, it's funny; we was always talking about this, you know, so it's crazy how God works and brought us together," Alexander said.

While Alexander acknowledged that Jackson's presence influenced his decision to sign with Baltimore, he made it clear his ultimate goal is winning a championship.

"In any NFL career, the span isn't that long, so the time is now to win," Alexander said.

Veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy stressed the importance of maximizing each practice day and starting the season strong.

"We had guys last year that were talented, and we didn't work out as well as we did right in the beginning, and you know, we got it together towards the end of the season, but we're way beyond that," Van Noy said.

In other team news, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was absent from Thursday's practice after falling on his knee Wednesday. Head coach John Harbaugh kept Hopkins out as a precautionary measure.

